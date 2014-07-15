Amazon Employees Are Absurdly Attractive, According To Dating App Hinge

Amazon employees are considered very physically attractive, according to single people who use dating application Hinge.

Hinge shared the results of a new study with The Wall Street Journal. Amazon employees were found to be twice as attractive to Hinge’s users as Microsoft and Google employees. They were also considered significantly more attractive than Facebook or Apple employees.

Microsoft, Google and Facebook employees were also considered to be more attractive than other Hinge users on average.

From WSJ:

“Users swiped right on the profiles of Amazon employees, indicating they’d like to connect, about 14% more often than on the average Hinge profile, according to the data. Googlers’ profiles were right-swiped about 7% above average.”

Here’s the chart:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

