Amazon Will Soon Surpass Microsoft AND Google In One Key Measure

Amazon now has ~97,000 employees, and as it expands into grocery delivery and the TV and movie production business, it appears to be about to overtake Microsoft as one of the biggest tech companies on the planet. (Facebook is a relative minnow, with 5,000 employees.)



Geekwire produced this useful chart (below), which illustrates how Amazon has grown as an employer since 2008. Amazon still has a ways to grow in terms of retail giants — Target has 365,000 employees.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

