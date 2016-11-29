An Amazon employee was injured after leaping from 12-story building at the Seattle headquarters

An Amazon employee reportedly sent an email to hundreds of co-workers before jumping off a 12-story building at its Seattle headquarters on Monday, Bloomberg first reported.

Seattle Police told Business Insider that it responded to the call of an attempted suicide at 8:45 a.m. PT on Monday morning and transported the person to Harborview Medical Center. The man survived the fall and was injured in the incident. The hospital couldn’t be reached late Monday for an update on the man’s condition.

“Our thoughts are with our colleague as he continues to recover,” Amazon said in a statement to Business Insider. “He’s receiving some of the best care possible and we will be there to support him throughout the recovery process.”

The man’s identity and role at Amazon have not been released publicly.

According to a Bloomberg report, the employee had sent an email shortly before to hundreds of employees, including Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos, and had recently put in a request to transfer to a different department. Instead, the person was placed on an employee improvement plan, which can lead to termination, according to Bloomberg, which cited persons “familiar with the matter.” Amazon declined to comment further on Monday’s incident.

If you or someone you know are having suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.