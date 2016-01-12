Ford is partnering with Amazon to let you control your house from your car

Ford has announced a partnership with Amazon to bring the Echo’s personal assistant speech technology into their vehicles. This will allow for remote commands such as closing a garage door, and integration with your Amazon media services for seamless play between home and vehicle.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

