Ford is partnering with Amazon to let you control your house from your car

Ford has announced a partnership with Amazon to bring the Echo’s personal assistant speech technology into their vehicles. This will allow for remote commands such as closing a garage door, and integration with your Amazon media services for seamless play between home and vehicle.
Produced by Justin Gmoser
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
