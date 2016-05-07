Someone hacked a Tesla Model S so that it could be summoned using voice commands

Someone just figured out how to get their Tesla to come to them by saying just a couple words.

Teslas are already capable of pulling in and out of garage spaces by just using the key fob or the smartphone app. But there was no way to summon the car via voice until now.

Goecke is the man behind this hack. By messing with a third-party Tesla application program interface, an Amazon Echo, and some cloud-based tech, Goecke was able to make it so that he could basically tell Echo’s Alexa to pull the car out, and it does it.

Also, of course it responds to “KITT,” because, well, “Knight Rider.”

Duh.

Though this all sounds incredibly neat, Goecke admitted on Teslarati that it’s not something he would use on the regular. Or at least not yet, as there are too many potential security and safety related things that could go wrong.

But it sure is cool to know that stuff like this is actually possible.

What a world.

