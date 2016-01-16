Amazon is completely shaking up another market

Amazon may sell its $199 Amazon Echo device as a digital assistant for the home, but it looks like it completely dominated the wireless-speaker market in 2015, too.

That’s according to a new report by 1010data, a company that anonymously tracks the purchases of millions of online shoppers.

And it’s good news for Amazon, which first released the Echo in November 2014.

Per that data, the Echo has been far outpacing dedicated-speaker manufacturers like Bose, Sonos, and Logitech, accounting for 25.9% of all speaker sales in 2015.

Let’s go to the charts, courtesy of 1010data:

The Amazon Echo’s key sales pitch is that you can control it with your voice. Say “Alexa, play David Bowie,” and David Bowie’s greatest hits will indeed start to play. Beyond that, the Echo is also a Siri-style smart assistant that can remind you of things, search the web, and tell you jokes.

So while the Echo’s sound may not be as great to the audiophile as those dedicated-speaker systems, its $199 price point and its wider range of functionality are pretty big selling points.

One big caveat, though: 1010data’s report only accounts for online shopping, so the numbers could be skewed accordingly when you account for brick-and-mortar shopping. But consider also that the Amazon Echo is available from retail stores like The Home Depot and Sears.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

