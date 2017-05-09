Amazon just launched a totally new Echo speaker with a touchscreen

Amazon announced a new Echo speaker on Tuesday.
It’s called the Echo Show, it costs $US299.99, and it will start shipping in June.
Like Amazon’s other Echo speakers, users can talk to a virtual assistant, Alexa, which can turn on music, read news, and connect with apps like Uber.
The biggest new improvement to the Echo Show is that it comes with a 7-inch touchscreen.
Developing….
