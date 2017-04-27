Everything you need to know about Echo Look -- Amazon's new device that will judge the way you dress

Alexa can already help you with lots of different things using just your voice, but now she can see you as well. The latest iteration of Amazon’s Echo now comes equipped with a camera that can take photos and video of you to help you decide what to wear in the morning. Having a connected camera in your bedroom might creep you out, but if you’re OK with it, Alexa could be your new personal fashion consultant.

