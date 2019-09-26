Amazon is releasing its first-ever pair of smart glasses for $180, and they’ll even work with prescription lenses — here's what they can do

Amazon is releasing a pair of smart glasses, the Echo Frames, which cost $US180.

You can snap prescription lenses into the Echo Frames.

Echo Frames have the Alexa voice assistant built in, meaning you can talk to it anywhere, any time.

The smart glasses do not have cameras, and you can turn off the microphone.

Amazon is following the trend set by Snapchat, Google, and one day Facebook to release a pair of smart glasses – the Echo Frames.

The Echo Frames will cost $US180. They are part of Amazon’s new Day 1 Editions product lineup; these products will be made in limited quantities so that customers can give Amazon feedback, and then Amazon can decide what to tweak and how many to manufacture. The only way to get your hands on Echo Frames currently is via invite.

The glasses were just one new product among the many others Amazon announced today at its 2019 devices event, including new Echos, smart rings, wireless ear buds, and smart teddy bears, too.



Here’s everything we know about the Echo Frames so far:

Here’s how they work:

Okay, this was unexpected: Ech Frames, Alexa-enabled eyeglasses (no camera or display, but have speakers for talking to Alexa) pic.twitter.com/vUwSIYeMyd — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) September 25, 2019

The Echo Frames are Alexa-enabled,meaning the wearer can speak a command to Amazon’s voice assistant and the glasses will hear it. In turn, the wearer will be able to hear Alexa’s response thanks to directional microphones built into the frames and pointed at their ears – bystanders won’t be able to eavesdrop, at least in theory.

The glasses need to be paired to a smartphone.Users will have the ability to decide which notifications Alexa announces through the glasses, versus through the phone. The Echo Frames’ microphone can be turned off anytime, Amazon says.

Unlike Snap’s Spectacles, the Echo Frames do not have cameras to take photos or record videos. Amazon is touting this as a positive; it’s part of why the smart glasses weigh just over one ounce.

The best part for many glasses-wearers – Echo Frame owners can swap in prescription lenses.

Amazon presenter Dave Limp revealed that he was wearing Echo Frames for the entire presentation:

Amazon reveals Echo Frames smart glasses with Alexa built in https://t.co/4JvT3ZFx1e pic.twitter.com/jgT1jSvLK8 — The Verge (@verge) September 25, 2019

Check out this video demonstrating how you can use Echo Frames:

Smart specs! ???? Echo Frames let you use @alexa99 on the go and keep your hands, ears, and eyes free. https://t.co/ugT22XhFIn pic.twitter.com/aku0fCuwbV — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 25, 2019

With voice commands heard by your Echo Frames, you can:

Listen to music and podcasts.

Ask to hear the weather or the news.

Set reminders.

Engage with your smart home (e.g. turn on your patio lights just as you’re returning home).

Add a new restaurant to your list of favourites.

We’re looking forward to learning more about the Amazon Echo Frames, including its availability.

Jeffrey Dastin/Reuters

As we mentioned earlier, Amazon announced a ton of new products at its 2019 devices event, including new Echos, smart rings, wireless ear buds, and smart teddy bears, too.

