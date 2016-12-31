This 24-second video with an adorable kid and an Amazon Echo Dot escalates quickly

People love Amazon Echo, but more and more people are buying the smaller $50 Echo Dot, which can do all the same things as the Echo but also be plugged into other speaker systems to take advantage of the (presumably) better audio quality. In fact, the Echo Dot has been the top-selling device on Amazon.com since November 1.

As more and more people buy into the Echo family, they’re also learning the nuances of owning these types of devices — specifically, that they can’t always understand you, and don’t always do exactly what you want them to do.

One family learned this the hard way: Watch this 24-second video of a young boy politely asking the Echo Dot to play him a song, and watch the Echo Dot totally not understand a word he says. (Warning: Audio NSFW)

If you’ve got young kids, it’s probably a good idea to supervise them if they want to try Amazon Echo or similar devices like it. Or, at the very least, have a camera around.

