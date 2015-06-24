Here are all the sites that just banned merchandise featuring the confederate flag

Reuters/Randall Hill The wind blows a Confederate flag at ‘Soldiers Ground’ during the Tour de Graves at the Magnolia Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina October 26, 2012.

A bunch of e-commerce sites have banned listings for products featuring the Confederate battle flag today.

Major retailers such as Wal-Mart announced they would no longer carry the flag yesterday, and sales of the item on e-commerce sites shot up.

So now a bunch of e-commerce sites have followed suit:

Amazon made the decision this morning, according to a report from Reuters

Ebay also announced a ban this morning via Twitter.

Etsy told Wired it’s removing all listings with the flag.

Google Shopping followed suit this afternoon.

The flag has become an object of controversy again after last week’s shooting of nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina. The person accused of the shooting, Dylann Roof, reportedly had a web site that appears to show pictures of him with the Confederate flag.

After the incident, politicians including South Carolina governor Nikki Haley called for South Carolina to remove the flag from in front of the state house. Other states are also ordering the symbol removed from licence plates and other official items.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

