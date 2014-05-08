Amazon, EBay, And Wal-Mart Are The Best Examples Of How Retailers Can Win On Mobile

Mobile is having a huge impact on people’s online and offline shopping habits, and that means retailers must quickly figure out how to engage consumers on smartphones and tablets.

In a new in-depth case study from BI Intelligence, we look at how the top mobile retailers — Amazon, eBay, and Wal-Mart — have embraced mobile to drive sales and connect with their customers.

Here’s how the Big Three have made mobile so effective:

eBay

Wal-Mart

Amazon

These businesses see between one-fourth to one-third of their total U.S. digital audience visit their sites and apps only on mobile. These are customers who might not have visited these retailers online otherwise.

In general, BI Intelligence finds that

the real key to their strategy is that they have each devoted significant resources to creating a mobile customer experience from the ground-up, so that it’s truly adding something rather than just being another point of contact.

In the report, we look at the size of these retailers’ mobile and mobile-only audience, and the unique ways each company has recreated itself for the mobile channel. For eBay, a streamlined auction app interface was key. For Wal-Mart, it was important to provide tools on mobile for in-store shopping.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

