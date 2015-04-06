There's a heartwarming Easter egg hidden within Amazon's website

It’s Google, not Amazon, that’s known for peppering all its products with little secret surprises. But Amazon does have one Easter egg, and it’s very, very sweet.

To find it, first head to Amazon’s directory of all its stores.

Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page.

The magical spot is below the footer: Try highlighting under the trademark date, and you should find a link written in white text so it’s invisible. Click it.

From there, you’ll find a page dedicated to early Amazon employee David Risher, with a heartwarming message about how he “epitomized what being at Amazon.com is all about.”

Risher joined Amazon in 1997 as its first VP of product and store development. He grew the site’s revenue from $US16 million to over $US4 billion by the time he left in 2002, leaving a legacy of working hard while also having fun.

“In tribute to David, this Easter egg will reside on the Amazon.com Web sit in perpetuity,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wrote back in 2002.

Here’s the full message:

Risher now leads Worldreader, a non-profit that seeks to make e-books available to people in developing countries.

“Reading is our only vaccine against ignorance,” he writes of the company’s mission. “Education is our children’s best guarantee of a better life.”

If you want to cheat, you can find Risher’s dedication page here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

