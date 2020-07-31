Amazon reports record quarterly profit and 40% sales growth backed by strong COVID-related demand

REUTERS/Gary Cameron Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon reported a huge beat across the board for its second quarter earnings on Thursday.

The results show how Amazon is proving to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people shop online and businesses increase their cloud computing usage.

Amazon had $US5.2 billion in net profit, after having warned it would spend all of the $US4 billion it was expecting to make for the quarter on COVID-related initiatives.

Amazon stock was up by as much as 6% in after-hours trading.

Sales for the quarter jumped a whopping 40% from last year, to $US88.9 billion. Net profit doubled from the year-ago period to a record $US5.2 billion.

Here are the most important numbers:

EPS (GAAP): $US10.30 versus expectations of $US1.50 per share

$US10.30 versus expectations of $US1.50 per share Revenue: $US88.9 billion versus expectations of $US81.24 billion

$US88.9 billion versus expectations of $US81.24 billion AWS: $US10.81 billion versus expectations of $US11.01 billion

“This was another highly unusual quarter, and I couldn’t be more proud of and grateful to our employees around the globe,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

Amazon’s net profit far exceeded street expectations, as the company had previously warned that it would spend all of the $US4 billion in projected operating income on COVID-related initiatives. Amazon’s CFO Brian Olsavsky said during a press call on Thursday that the higher profit was largely due to the increased sales of more profitable products, as it was able to ship more units as its supply chain improved during the pandemic. He also highlighted the continued growth of more high-margin businesses, like is cloud computing and advertising segments.

Amazon Web Services surpassed $US10 billion in quarterly revenue, but its growth rate dipped below 30% for the first time, to 29%, slightly below street estimates.

Sales guidance for the current quarter came in the range of $US87.0 billion and $US93.0 billion, above the $US86.5 billion street consensus estimate. Operating income is expected to be between $US2 billion and $US5 billion. Amazon plans to spend another $US2 billion on COVID-related initiatives this quarter.

The report follows CEO Jeff Bezos’s first-ever Congressional hearing appearance on Wednesday. During Thursday’s earnings call, analysts could ask the company’s leadership about the antitrust scrutiny and how it could potentially affect Amazon’s business going forward.

