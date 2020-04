Amazon shares drop after a miss on earnings

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon reports its first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.

It was a miss on earnings but a beat on revenue.

Amazon shared dropped 6% after-hours.

Amazon reported a huge miss on first-quarter earnings, while reporting stronger-than-expected revenue growth on Thursday.

Amazon stock is down about 4% in after-hours trading.

Here are the most important numbers:

Q1 EPS (GAAP): $US5.01 versus expectations of $US6.27 per share

Q1 Revenue: $US75.5 billion versus expectations of 73.74 billion

Amazon Web Services: $US10.22 billions versus expectations of $US10.29 billion

Amazon’s earnings report is important as it could give more insights into how exactly the pandemic is affecting the broader e-commerce space. Many signs point to a surge in demand for online shopping, as more people buy things online or through their mobile apps to avoid physical stores during the outbreak.

Many investors seem to expect Amazon to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this shift to online shopping. The company’s stock hit record highs earlier this month, and is up almost 30% this year, far outpacing the broader market.

Amazon’s cloud service remains the company’s main profit-driver. Wall Street expects Amazon Web Services to have benefited from the surge in usage for apps, such as Netflix, that use Amazon’s cloud service.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s advertising business, which saw strong growth in recent quarters, is expected to take a hit as more companies spend less on advertising during the pandemic.

