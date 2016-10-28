Amazon misses, stock falls

Amazon just reported its third quarter earnings.
It’s a big miss on profits but nearly in-line with revenue expectations. Fourth quarter revenue guidance was lower than expected too.
Amazon stock was down as much as 7% in after hours, and is now down about 4.5%.
Here are the most important numbers:
- EPS (GAAP): $0.52 per share vs. $0.78 per share average analyst estimate
- Revenue: $32.7 billion vs. $32.69 billion average analyst estimate (up 29% year-over-year)
- AWS (revenue): $3.23 billion vs. $3.13 billion expected (up 55% year-over-year)
Net income came in at $252 million, putting Amazon in the black for six straight quarters — an unusual situation for the company which historically reinvests profits into new growth opportunities. But that’s lower than last quarter’s $857 million, putting an end to the previous three quarters’ record-profit streak.
Amazon gave fourth quarter revenue guidance in the range of $42 billion to $45.5 billion, slightly lower than analyst expectations of $42.18 billion to $46.27 billion.
The company reported operating income of $575 million, up 41% from last year’s $406 million.
AWS continues to be the most profitable business for Amazon, bringing in $861 million in operating income, more than double last year’s $428 million, at a solid 26% margin. The 55% year-over-year growth is the largest ever.
Amazon has over 306,000 employees as of the end of third quarter, a 38% increase from last year.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
