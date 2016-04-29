LIVE: Amazon earnings

Amazon will report its 2016 first quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.

Here’s what Wall Street expects:

EPS: $0.58, up from a loss of $0.12 in Q1 2015

$0.58, up from a loss of $0.12 in Q1 2015 Revenue: $27.99 billion, up about 23.2% from $22.72 billion in the year-ago period

Amazon was one of the best peforming stocks last year, nearly doubling its market value in 2015.

Although it’s still reporting tiny profits, Amazon passed $100 billion in annual revenue for the first time last year.

Besides its e-commerce business, Amazon also has a massive cloud computing service called Amazon Web Services, which is on track to $10 billion in annual revenue. Some estimates expect AWS’s growth to slow this quarter, so it will be something to keep an eye on.

There are a lot of other things going on this quarter including Amazon’s rumoured plan to build its own logistics network to handle deliveries on its own. Investors will be curious to know additional details around Amazon Prime’s growth and its hardware business, which saw new product releases in the Echo and Kindle devices.

We’ll be updating this post live. Click here or hit refresh to get the latest.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

