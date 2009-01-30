Amazon Crushes Earnings, But Mixed Guidance (AMZN)

Amazon (AMZN) released earnings and hit a home run. Revenue guidance strong, but operating income guidance low. Shares up 7% before the call.
Q4 Revenue: $6.70 Billion vs. $6.44 billion consensus.
Q4 EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.39 consensus.
Q1 Revenue Guidance: $4.525 – $4.925 billion vs. $4.57 billion consensus.
Q1 Operating Income guidance: $125 to $210 million vs. $261 million consensus.
Compare to this “cheat sheet” from Citi’s Mark Mahaney:
