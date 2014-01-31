Amazon Tanks After Earnings Miss

Amazon earnings are out!

Here’s the score:

Revenue: $25.59 billion vs. $US26.06 billion (Wall Street estimate)

EPS: $0.51 vs. $US0.66 (Wall Street estimate)

Profit: $239 million

The stock is down after hours as much as 10.9% after the miss on EPS. However, sales are very impressive, up 20% from the year-ago quarter. It was Amazon’s best-ever holiday quarter.

Amazon also said it is considering raising the price of Amazon Prime by $US20 to $US60. Amazon Prime gives customers unlimited free two-day shipping on select items plus access to its streaming video service Amazon Instant Video.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

