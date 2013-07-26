AMAZON MISSES ON EARNINGS

Amazon’s earnings are out, and it’s a miss on the bottom line.

Revenue was $15.7 billion, which is about in line with analyst expectations of $15.73 billion.

It had an EPS loss of $0.02, which is worse than expected. Analysts were looking for EPS of $0.06.

The stock was down 4.5% in immediate reaction to the news. It’s since climbed back, and now it’s only down 1.7%.

Amazon is forecasting revenue of $14.45 billion to $17.15 billion, which is about in line with expectations of $16.98 billion for the next quarter.

