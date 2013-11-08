The Sheer Scale Of What Amazon Must Do Over The Holiday Season Will Blow Your Mind

Amazon is a retail powerhouse.
Like any e-commerce operation worth its salt, it takes the holiday season very seriously and rakes in huge cash.
But Amazon is a nearly global company. For all intents and purposes, it delivers the world’s presents. That requires some big work.
Consider the company’s holiday statistics from last year.
An item ordered on December 22, 2012 at 11:52 p.m. PST was still delivered in time for Christmas. (The power of one-day shipping.)
Amazon shipped enough TVs to cover the field of every NFL stadium.
On November 26, its busiest day, the company sold 26.5 million items — that’s 306 items per second. Amazon hustles hard, and it’s almost certainly going to have to outdo itself this holiday season.
This fulfillment center is home to thousands of items waiting to be ordered. It's the largest of Amazon's fulfillment centres around the world.
Here, one worker is putting items on the shelves wherever she can find space. The average worker gets paid between $US11 and $US14 per hour.
Workers carefully pack the boxes with bubble wrap. The record for most items moved from the shelves to the loading docks in one week is 2,086,548.
