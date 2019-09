Amazon (AMZN) dropped its Kindle 2 e-book reader’s price to $299.

That’s a 17% price reduction — not insignificant. It could certainly help boost sales a little.

But the Kindle is still $300 — still a lot of money for a device that only does one thing well.

Amazon will need to make bigger cuts before massive, mainstream audiences jump on.

