Amazon Drops eBay's Bill Me Later Payment Service (AMZN)

More bad news for eBay: Amazon (AMZN) is dropping eBay’s Bill Me Later payment service just a few months after the online auction giant spent $945 million on it. (Amazon was an investor in Bill Me Later.)



Not a surprise, but still bad news: Friedman Billings Ramsey analyst Heath Terry estimates that Amazon is 10%-15% of Bill Me Later’s transaction volume.

And likely gone is the notion that working together on Bill Me Later might someday encourage Amazon to offer eBay’s PayPal as a payment method.

