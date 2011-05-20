Get Verizon's Fastest Android Phone From Amazon For $100 Off

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

We like the Droid Charge, but we don’t like its $299.99 price tag with a two-year contract on Verizon.Solely because of the price, we said the Charge was second best to the HTC Thunderbolt as far as Android phones on Verizon goes.



Amazon just knocked $100.00 off the Droid Charge, which makes it an incredible deal.

Click here to check out the deal on Amazon Wireless.

It’s huge 4.3 inch Super AMOLED Plus screen make it something to show off to your friends, and the battery life is great.

(via DroidLife)

