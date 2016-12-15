Amazon just made its first delivery by drone -- here's the video

Amazon just made its first customer drone delivery as part of its “Amazon Prime Air” program, according to a tweet by CEO Jeff Bezos.

Here’s how Amazon describes Prime Air: “[It’s] a delivery system from Amazon designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles, also called drones. Prime Air has great potential to enhance the services we already provide to millions of customers by providing rapid parcel delivery that will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system.”

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Developing…

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

