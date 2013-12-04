This Amazon Drone Delivery Spoof Will Make Your Day

Amazon Prime Air is years away, but that doesn’t mean it’s off limits to mock.

Meet the SausageCopter by redpepperlab.

“Whether you’re the outcast at a vegan bbq or pine for an old-fashioned sausage party, the SausageCopter delivers meat using the latest in GPS technology, high-impact weather-resistant casings, and other things that are important. This highly anticipated service discreetly flies fresh sausages directly to your grill with a just a few taps on your smartphone.

As drone delivery continues to explode in popularity, the SausageCopter has established itself as the dominant player in the niche aerial meat market. Amazon Prime Air must still contend with technology and FAA timeline hurdles which the SausageCopter has already overcome. This puts SausageCopter in a prime position heading into the future.”

Note: The SausageCopter is not a real thing. This is just another Amazon drone parody.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

