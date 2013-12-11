Amazon Couldn't Even Shoot Its Drone Promo Video In The US Because It's Illegal

Last weekend, Jeff Bezos announced that Amazon

is experimenting with drones that will deliver packages within 30 minutes.

Amazon calls the drone delivery service Prime Air. A small plastic box containing your items are loaded underneath a drone, which Amazon calls an octocopter, and automatically flown to your house.

Bezos showed a promo of Prime Air (below), which depicted a drone delivering a package to a residential house.

Now, The Washington Post reports Amazon and the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the company had to pick an international location for the video after FAA restrictions prevented them from shooting in the United States.

“The fact that Amazon had to leave the country to make the video underscores how slowly U.S. officials have embraced the policy challenge,” reports The Post. “It also offers a concrete example of what the country stands to lose, as the market for civil drone use picks up globally.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.