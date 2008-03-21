Amazon: Don't Even Think About Buying A Kindle (Please Buy a Kindle!)

The saga of the Kindle, the product so popular that nobody has one, continues. Jeff Bezos has turned Amazon.com’s home page into an apology/ad for the device.



Amazon (AMZN) had no idea anybody would want one of its e-readers, Jeff says (perhaps this is why the company got itself a Newsweek cover story to announce the launch) and they sold out immediately. There’s still a long wait to get one, but they hope to fix that soon, he says.

In other words, nothing new here. We spent much of the last few months thinking that the Kindle shortage was a ploy to simulate demand, but we keep hearing anecdotal evidence that people do indeed want to buy the device, that they enjoy it once they get it, and that they do indeed use it to buy books.

So, as always, we look forward to hearing just how many Amazon has sold to date, and wonder when we’ll find out.

In the meantime, via Jeff, here’s a picture of a Kindle cake.

