More than half of Americans will do 'most' of their holiday shopping at Amazon

Are you planning to do most of your holiday shopping online at Amazon?

Welcome to the club. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll of more than 3,000 Americans, more than half of them said they plan to do most of their holiday shopping at Amazon. Nobody else was even close — Walmart made up 16% of responses, and 25% said they would do most of their shopping at some other online or offline store not mentioned.

And really, why would you spend hours parking and fighting crowds for something you could accomplish with a few mouse clicks from home. This is all great news for Amazon — and terrifying news for the future of offline retail.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

