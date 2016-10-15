Walmart only got 1 out of 10,000 teen votes for favourite shopping site, while Amazon got 40%

Eugene Kim

Amazon is at the top of the mind for the teenage “Generation Z” demographic, who are famously picky and fickle when it comes to what they shop for.

According to a new survey by financial firm Piper Jaffray, which asked 10,000 US teens, Amazon continued to be the #1 “preferred website” for online shopping, accounting for 40% of the responses. That’s largely unchanged from previous surveys, as Amazon received 41%, 38%, and 36% of the responses in the past 3 semi-annual surveys, respectively.

Screen Shot 2016 10 14 at 10.22.40 AMPiperJaffray

Perhaps what’s more impressive is that eBay is the only other non-apparel retailer in the top 10, while Target only got 6 votes and Walmart one single vote out of the 10,000 survey respondents.

“For context, mindshare in our Taking Stock with Teens survey has historically not broken above the low 30% range for brands/retailers and, therefore, the fact that Amazon is maintaining at 40% mindshare is encouraging,” PiperJaffray wrote in the note.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

