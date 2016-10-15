Walmart only got 1 out of 10,000 teen votes for favourite shopping site, while Amazon got 40%

Amazon is at the top of the mind for the teenage “Generation Z” demographic, who are famously picky and fickle when it comes to what they shop for.

According to a new survey by financial firm Piper Jaffray, which asked 10,000 US teens, Amazon continued to be the #1 “preferred website” for online shopping, accounting for 40% of the responses. That’s largely unchanged from previous surveys, as Amazon received 41%, 38%, and 36% of the responses in the past 3 semi-annual surveys, respectively.

Perhaps what’s more impressive is that eBay is the only other non-apparel retailer in the top 10, while Target only got 6 votes and Walmart one single vote out of the 10,000 survey respondents.

“For context, mindshare in our Taking Stock with Teens survey has historically not broken above the low 30% range for brands/retailers and, therefore, the fact that Amazon is maintaining at 40% mindshare is encouraging,” PiperJaffray wrote in the note.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

