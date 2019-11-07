Amazon is slashing $40 off the cost of Prime memberships for all active and former military members — here's how to get the discount

AP/Gene J. Puskar Amazon is slashing the cost of Prime memberships in recognition of Veterans Day.

Amazon is slashing the cost of Prime memberships to $US79 from $US119 for current and former military members in recognition of Veteran’s Day.

To receive the discount, military members must visit this landing page on Amazon’s site between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. to verify their eligibility and purchase the year-long membership.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon is giving massive discounts on Prime memberships to current and former military members in recognition of Veterans Day, the company said Tuesday.

The offer cuts the cost of Amazon’s year-long Prime membership by more than 30%, from $US119 to $US79.

Amazon is offering the promotion to US veterans, as well as active duty, reserve, and national guard members. Both new and existing Prime members can take advantage of the offer, the company said.

To receive the discount, military members must visit this landing page on Amazon’s site between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. to verify their eligibility.

Once eligibility is verified, the discounted Prime membership will be added to the customer’s cart. The customer will then be directed to complete the process by checking out.

People interested in the promotion should also know:

The discounted rate applies to only one year of Prime membership.

The promotion will extend the memberships of current Prime members by one year.

Customers can only attempt eligibility verification three times online. Amazon instructs anyone having trouble with verification to contact its customer support team by email after the first failed attempt.

Prime student and other discounted Prime members are not eligible to receive the discount.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.