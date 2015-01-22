A MESSY SITUATION: Amazon Pulls Its Premium Diapers Less Than Two Months After Launch

Business Insider Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ‘holding’ the pulled diaper brand

Amazon has already discontinued the line of premium diapers that it launched less than two months ago because of luke-warm customer feedback.

The diapers were one of the first products sold through Amazon Elements, the company’s new initiative to provide customers with premium, environmentally friendly baby and household goods.

The diapers, which were only available to members of Amazon’s $US99 annual Prime subscription service, are no longer sold on the website.

Here’s the email customers recieved Wednesday morning, via Gigaom:

Thank you for subscribing to Amazon Elements Soft & Cozy Diapers. Based on early customer feedback, we are making some design improvements to the diaper. In the meantime, Amazon Elements Soft & Cozy Diapers are no longer available, and we’ve stopped your subscription. As a thank you for trying and subscribing to the diapers, we’ve applied a $US25 promotional credit to your account that can be used on any item shipped and sold by Amazon.com. Your credit will be automatically applied to your account the next time you checkout. If you have any further questions, please contact Customer Service. We value your feedback on our products, and we’d like you to test the new diapers once available. Please expect an invitation soon. Thanks for being an Amazon customer.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.