Amazon just found out it sold another $120,000 worth of products to Iranian officials

Amazon disclosed in its latest quarterly filing that it discovered an additional sales of products worth $120,000 to Iranian government officials. Some of those transactions were covered by U.S. regulations that prohibit transactions with people or entities connected with the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and terrorism, Amazon acknowledged in the filing.

The company said it will stop selling to the accounts that made those purchases. The new amount is separate from the Iranian embassies’ $110,000 purchase disclosed by Amazon last quarter for similar reasons.

The filing states that these accounts purchased consumer products ranging from books, music, apparel, jewellery, software, and automotive products.

Approximately $96,000 worth of products were sold to Iranian government officials located outside the country, while another $1,600 worth of purchases were made by “two entities considered to be owned or controlled by the Iranian government.”

Also, roughly $23,000 worth of consumer products were sold to accounts “designated under Executive Order 13382 or Executive Order 13224 and owned or controlled by the Iranian government.”

According to the US State Department, Executive Order 13382 is “aimed at freezing the assets of proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their supporters, and isolating them financially,” while Executive Order 13224 is designed to prohibit “transactions with persons who commit, threaten to commit, or support terrorism.”

Amazon declined to comment on this story.

Here’s the full text of the disclosure:

We recently determined that, between January 2012 and June 2016, we processed and delivered orders of consumer products for certain individuals and entities located outside Iran covered by the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act (“ITRA”), in addition to those we have previously disclosed, as follows: consumer products valued at approximately $96,000 for individuals who may have been acting on behalf of Iranian embassies and diplomatic organisations located in countries other than Iran; consumer products valued at approximately $1,600 for two entities considered to be owned or controlled by the Iranian government; and consumer products valued at approximately $23,000 for one individual and three entities designated under Executive Order 13382 or Executive Order 13224 and owned or controlled by the Iranian government. The consumer products included books, music, other media, apparel, home and kitchen, health and beauty, jewellery, office, consumer electronics, software, lawn and patio, grocery, and automotive products. We are unable accurately to calculate the net profit attributable to these transactions. We do not plan to continue selling to these accounts in the future. Our review is ongoing and we are enhancing our processes designed to identify transactions associated with individuals and entities covered by the ITRA.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

