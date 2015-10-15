Amazon just shut down a travel site it launched 6 months ago

Amazon Destinations, a hotel booking site Amazon launched in April, officially shut down on Tuesday. The closure was first spotted by The Seattle Times.

Amazon Destinations offered a service that let users book hotels within their home area, providing “local getaways” for short vacations.

It initially launched in Seattle, New York, and LA, and then expanded to cities like San Francisco and Atlanta.

Its site now seems pretty much shuttered, as it only shows the message, “Effective October 13, 2015, Amazon Destinations stopped selling hotel reservations.” The Seattle Times says all existing reservations previously made through the site will still be honored.

This isn’t the first Amazon service in the travel industry. Amazon Local offers a Groupon-like flash sales service where customers can find discount hotel or restaurant deals.

Amazon is known for testing products in new areas and quickly shutting them down if they fail to see traction.

It recently stopped the Amazon Webstore business, which let small business owners create their own online stores, and closed its own peer-to-peer payment service called Amazon WebPay last year.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

