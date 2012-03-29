Amazon Wants To Build Three Huge New Towers In Downtown Seattle

Photo: Seattle City Government site

Amazon is planning three new headquarters buildings in downtown Seattle.The buildings could be 37 stories tall and have up to 3.3 million square feet of space — the largest development ever proposed in downtown Seattle. They will take up to 8 years to build, reports the Seattle Times.



Architect John Savo of NBBJ, which is working with Amazon on designs, presented some early concept designs to a city review board last night. (PDF here.)

Here they are….

