Amazon Wants To Build Three Huge New Towers In Downtown Seattle

Photo: Seattle City Government site
Amazon is planning three new headquarters buildings in downtown Seattle.The buildings could be 37 stories tall and have up to 3.3 million square feet of space — the largest development ever proposed in downtown Seattle. They will take up to 8 years to build, reports the Seattle Times.
Architect John Savo of NBBJ, which is working with Amazon on designs, presented some early concept designs to a city review board last night. (PDF here.)
Here they are….
Here's the proposed location, right south of downtown. Amazon's current campus is not shown, but would be just beyond the lower edge of this picture.
Here's the first possible design. It would consist of six buildings separated by narrow alleys, and would be the fastest to build.
The second design would have taller buildings with more open space. It would also allow for better views.
In this design, the buildings are rotated slightly for maximum sunlight, but they wouldn't face their neighbours.
Finally, here's the preferred scheme. It combines elements of all the others -- one tall building on each plot, lots of open space, and the buildings won't face their neighbours.
Here's what the Seattle skyline would look like with the preferred scheme. The top is the view from Elliott Bay, the bottom from Interstate 5.
