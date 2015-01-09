Your Amazon Homepage Might Look Different Today

Mosey on over to Amazon.com today and you’ll likely find that things look a bit different.

This morning, Amazon increased the roll-out of the new homepage design that it’s been testing for several months. As long as you’re using a fairly updated browser, prepare to see a bolder look.

The new design darkens the navigation bar and adds a “Fire & Kindle” drop-down menu to steer potential customers to its hardware. Amazon has been testing out and tweaking the new style since July, according to Geekwire.

Check it out:

For reference, here’s Amazon’s homepage without the new nav bar or drop-down:

While this new look might not seem dramatically different, every adjustment matters when you’re trying to convince millions of people per day to buy things from you.

(h/t The Verge)

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

