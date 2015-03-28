Amazon denies rumours claiming it's on the cusp of a huge acquisition

Amazon denies reports that it’s in talks to acquire London luxury fashion site Net-A-Porter, Forbes reports.

Women’s Wear Daily first reported that the two companies were in conversation Thursday morning. Forbes also reported the news Friday morning, saying at the time that Net-A-Porter’s valuation of 2 billion euros could make it Amazon’s biggest acquisition ever.

At the time, an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider and other outlets “As a company, we do not comment on speculation or rumour.”

However, an Amazon spokesperson denied the report to Forbes outright Friday afternoon, saying that “We are not in talks to acquire Net-A-Porter.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

