A former Amazon delivery contractor is suing the tech giant, saying its performance metrics made it impossible for her to turn a profit

Amazon’s delivery partners are small third-party package-delivery businesses. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

A woman who ran a business delivering packages for Amazon has filed a lawsuit against the company.

Ahaji Amos says Amazon increased performance standards to the point she couldn’t turn a profit.

Amos also says in the suit that Amazon misrepresented how much money she could make.

A former Amazon delivery contractor is accusing the tech giant of squeezing her with performance metrics to the point where she couldn’t turn a profit.

Ahaji Amos is suing Amazon, claiming among other things that it misrepresented how much money she could make as an Amazon Delivery Service Partner, according to a lawsuit filed in a North Carolina court Monday and first reported by Protocol.

Through its DSP program, Amazon contracts with small third-party package-delivery businesses to deliver its goods to customers. DSPs help Amazon control the so-called last mile of its sprawling logistics network.

In her claim against Amazon, Amos says she set up a business to join Amazon’s DSP program and began delivering packages for the company in August 2019.

According to the claim, Amazon advertised that people joining the program could make $US75,000 ($AU104,829) to $US300,000 ($AU419,318) a year. The claim says Amazon misrepresented the pay that Amos would receive as a DSP, didn’t tell her about the costs she would have to bear, and set increasingly unreasonable performance targets that meant her business was unable to turn a profit.

Amazon’s performance standards for DSPs increased “to the point that they could not be achieved while retaining profitability,” the lawsuit says. “Essentially, Amazon continually rewrote the rules of the game to ensure that it always won and DSPs lost.”

Among other things, the lawsuit says Amazon “unilaterally evaluated and ranked drivers based on oft-changing criteria including delivery completion rate, safe driving scores, seatbelt off rates, speeding event rate, distractions rate, picture quality, door scan rate, and attended delivery rate.” It says drivers were also ranked on “customer complaints, picture opportunities, and customer contact opportunities.”

A weekly scorecard was issued to DSPs evaluating them as “Poor, Fair, Great, Fantastic and Fantastic Plus,” the lawsuit says. DSPs such as Amos “were not profitable” unless they achieved scores of Fantastic or Fantastic Plus “and thereby obtained bonuses,” the suit says.

The suit says Amazon terminated its contract with Amos’ company in April of last year, alleging three breaches of contract.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Amos isn’t the first DSP owner to bring a lawsuit against Amazon. In October, two Oregon DSPs brought a lawsuit against the company saying its demands made it difficult for them to turn a profit, Bloomberg reported.