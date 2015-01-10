An Amazon Data Center In Virginia Is On Fire

A data center in Ashburn, Virginia is on fire, NBC reports. The data center, which is under construction, was leased to Amazon, according to Carolina’s Fire Page, an emergency notification network:

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 11 AM on Friday and no injuries have been reported.

Corporate Office Properties Trust announced plans to develop two data centres in Ashburn in 2013, with Amazon as the main tenant. According to local news the building was still under construction:

Smoke fills sky in Ashburn over fire at a building under construction. PHOTOS: http://t.co/W4UWro4wELhttps://t.co/xbcLgMJ5Em

— wusa9 (@wusa9) January 9, 2015

Twitter user Gregory Browning took this picture from the scene:

Here are some other photos shared from the scene:



Post by Loudoun County Professional Firefighters .

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.