Amazon reveals the best-selling items that drove Cyber Monday to become its biggest shopping day in history

Getty/Stephen Brashear The Echo Dot was a top-selling item on Cyber Monday, Amazon said.

Amazon said Tuesday that Cyber Monday was the company’s single biggest shopping day in history, based on the number of items that it sold globally.

While Amazon didn’t specify how many products it sold or its total sales, the company said shoppers purchased “millions more” Amazon devices than last year and “hundreds of millions” of products globally between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Among the top-selling items were L.O.L Surprise! Dolls, Keurig coffee makers, Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Champion fleece hoodies, and Amazon devices such as the Echo Dot and Fire TV stick.

“We’re focused on making this holiday season more convenient than ever for our customers, especially given how short this holiday shopping season will be,” said Jeff Wilke, worldwide consumer CEO at Amazon. “We are thrilled that customers continue to come to Amazon in record numbers to discover what they need and want for the holidays.”

Cyber Monday’s online sales across all retailers soared nearly 20% year-over-year to $US9.4 billion, making it the biggest US online shopping day in history, according to Adobe Analytics data.

Here are many of the top sellers that Amazon said helped make Cyber Monday its biggest shopping day of the year.

Echo Dot

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images



Buy it here »



Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote

Amazon



Buy it here »



Champion men’s powerblend fleece pullover hoodie



Buy it here »



LEGO Star Wars: Darth Vader’s Castle



Buy it here »



Monopoly Game: Disney “Frozen 2” Edition



Buy it here »



Hasbro games including Jenga, Guess Who, and Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures



Buy it here »



Oral-B Genius Pro 900 electric toothbrush

Mary Meisenzahl



Buy it here »



Lagunamoon essential oils “top 6” gift set



Buy it here »



L’Oreal Paris voluminous makeup lash “Paradise” mascara



Buy it here »



Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations



Buy it here »



Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker



Buy it here »



LEGO City ambulance helicopter building kit



Buy it here »



Amazon smart plug

Amazon



Buy it here »



Echo Dot smart speaker with clock

Amazon



Buy it here »



L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls

Jack Taylor/Getty Images



Buy it here »



“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball”



Buy it here »



Wyze Cam 1080p HD indoor wireless smart home camera with night vision

Home Depot



Buy it here »



Carhartt men’s acrylic watch hat



Buy it here »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.