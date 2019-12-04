Amazon reveals the best-selling items that drove Cyber Monday to become its biggest shopping day in history

Hayley Peterson
Getty/Stephen BrashearThe Echo Dot was a top-selling item on Cyber Monday, Amazon said.

Amazon said Tuesday that Cyber Monday was the company’s single biggest shopping day in history, based on the number of items that it sold globally.

While Amazon didn’t specify how many products it sold or its total sales, the company said shoppers purchased “millions more” Amazon devices than last year and “hundreds of millions” of products globally between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Among the top-selling items were L.O.L Surprise! Dolls, Keurig coffee makers, Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Champion fleece hoodies, and Amazon devices such as the Echo Dot and Fire TV stick.

“We’re focused on making this holiday season more convenient than ever for our customers, especially given how short this holiday shopping season will be,” said Jeff Wilke, worldwide consumer CEO at Amazon. “We are thrilled that customers continue to come to Amazon in record numbers to discover what they need and want for the holidays.”

Cyber Monday’s online sales across all retailers soared nearly 20% year-over-year to $US9.4 billion, making it the biggest US online shopping day in history, according to Adobe Analytics data.

Here are many of the top sellers that Amazon said helped make Cyber Monday its biggest shopping day of the year.

