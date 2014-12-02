Amazon Is Discounting Its TV Streaming Console 30% For Cyber Monday

Amazon just announced it is discounting its TV streaming console — the Fire TV — by 30% this afternoon for Cyber Monday.

The Fire TV usually costs $US99, but Amazon will knock the price down to $US69 this afternoon.

The Fire TV lets you stream TV, play games, listen to music, and display your photos (read our full Fire TV review here).

Amazon also announced some deals on its other products last week that are still running through today:

Fire HD 7 (deal running Nov. 27-Dec. 1)

$US139 Fire HD 7 for $US109

Fire Phone (deal running Nov. 25-Dec. 1)

Fire Phone is now available unlocked with a no contract price of $US199

Amazon says Fire tablet sales were up 3x year-over-year on Black Friday, and that Kindle sales were up 4x year-over-year.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.