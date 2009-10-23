Amazon Cuts The Price Of The International Kindle 2 To $259

Here’s Amazon’s first response to Barnes & Noble’s Nook. All Kindle 2’s now support international coverage, and all cost $259.



Two weeks ago Amazon unveiled an international Kindle 2 for $279, with wireless support from AT&T (T). It kept a national version for $259 supported by Sprint (S).

Now Engadget reports, there is no difference. Amazon is only selling one version of the $259 Kindle 2 which is international.

This is bad news for Sprint. It will get fewer new subscribers from Amazon. It’s still supporting the Kindle DX, but this considerably cuts the new customers it will have.

AT&T, on the other hand, gets to record all the new Kindle buyers as subscribers providing data revenue.

