Amazon's Made for You brand will create custom-fit t-shirts using 3D technology and photos submitted by shoppers

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Amazon launched its Made For You brand, which will make custom t-shirts for $US25.

In order to use the service, users have to upload two photos of themselves, along with other measurements, including height and weight.

For now, the line only has shirts, but Amazon is taking feedback as to what products consumers want to see next.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon has launched its Made for You brand, which will allow shoppers to purchase a custom-made t-shirt, fit to their specific measurements.

According to The Verge, users will have to upload their measurements along with two full-body photos of themselves. The company says its “3D technology uses your height, weight, and two photos to create a precise fit.”

From there, shoppers can choose the shirt length, the fabric blend, “neckline, sleeve type, and favourite colour” to create their custom garment, all for just $US25.

Amazon said it deletes customers’ images after each piece is made. In the past, Amazon tried to launch a similar service,Echo Look, a camera that would help users decide what to wear. The device would take full body photos with a built in camera, and while there were no serious security breaches, the device was discontinued earlier this year.



Read More:

Jeff Bezos and Amazon execs have discussed launching a rival to Shopify, whose meteoric rise has increasingly intruded on the online giant’s turf



For now, the Made For You line only includes shirts, but customers are able to leave feedback as to what items they would like to see next.

Made for You is available for all Amazon users, and works on both the app and website. Customers can even have a name printed on their custom garment.

Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant launched Prime Wardrobe, a subscription service that allows users to test out clothes before they purchase. Amazon also has Personal Shopper, which is an online stylist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.