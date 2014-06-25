Amazon CTO: Soon Your Music And Apps Will Follow You To Your Hotel Treadmill

Amazon CTO Werner Vogels is one of the men that brought us cloud computing. He believes the next big thing is a world filled with smart devices that automatically conform to our needs.

So he told MIT Technology Review’s Rachel Metz in an interview published Tuesday.

Cloud computing is one of the biggest changes to tech since the invention of the PC. With the cloud, all of your computer stuff — apps, music, files, movies, online magazine subscriptions, books — are stored in someone elses data center, accessed over the Internet by any device you own, your smartphone, tablet, PC.

Next, every device will join the internet, (a concept called the Internet of Things) such as TVs, cars, appliances, even things like car keys. And those devices will be able to access your computer stuff.

For instance, you will be able to log-in to a hotel treadmill and your music, favourite workouts, and books will appear, Vogels envisions:

This morning in the hotel I stepped on the treadmill; I just actually wanted the treadmill to reconfigure itself automatically to get my music, my newspaper subscription, things like that. I think there’s a future where your content — whether that is something that is a service like newspaper subscriptions or access to the content that you own — just sits in the cloud. We already see that: Amazon the retailer does a number of these things. For example, with Cloud Player people can put their music in the cloud, it connects to car stereos, so you can just turn on your car stereo, you no longer have to take your music with you; it will just follow you wherever you are. We’ll see more and more. Once we see more devices becoming connected, we’ll see an integration of your content with many more of those.

Imagine a world where you never struggle to configure a device again. You tell it your name and it knows how you like things. While there are privacy and security risks with that, it still sounds nice, doesn’t it?

