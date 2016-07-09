Amazon's CTO cheekily offers to stop the server issues crashing today's hottest app

Even Amazon’s CTO is hooked on hot new app “Pokémon Go” — and he’s cheekily offering his company’s services to help stop the widespread outages the game is suffering because of its popularity.

The adventure game has become crazy-popular since its launch on Wednesday, but server crashes keep rendering it useless for many would-be Ash Ketchums. Hence Amazon’s Werner Vogels is stepping in to proffer the services of the company’s cloud platform, AWS.

Niantic Labs, which makes the game, is a spinoff from Google / Alphabet, so there’s a good chance that it’s using Google’s cloud platform, which makes it even more of a burn.

Dear cool folks at @NianticLabs please let us know if there is anything we can do to help! (I wanted that drowzee) pic.twitter.com/UVwVKA0Lz8 — Werner Vogels (@Werner) July 8, 2016

John Hanke, the CEO of Niantic, tells Business Insider that the team is hard at work on a fix. No word on whether it will take Vogels up on its offer.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.