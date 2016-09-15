The first trailer for Woody Allen's Amazon TV show is finally here

Amazon; YouTube Miley Cyrus and Woody Allen on Amazon’s ‘Crisis in Six Scenes.’

Amazon just released the first full trailer for its upcoming Woody Allen comedy, his first foray into series television.

Titled “Crisis in Six Scenes,” the six-episode series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 30.

“Crisis in Six Scenes” takes place in turbulent 1960s America. Pop singer and actress Miley Cyrus plays a guest who turns a middle-class suburban family’s household upside-down with her Communism-influenced views and hippie lifestyle.

Allen will star on the series as the traditionalist father, with veteran Elaine May playing his wife. It also stars Rachel Brosnahan (“Manhattan”) and John Magaro (“Carol”).

Previously, Allen had voiced regret about taking the show deal. At last year’s Cannes Film Festival, he called the decision “a catastrophic mistake” after discovering that TV is harder to write, produce, and direct than he thought.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

