Check your email -- you might have Amazon credits waiting for you

Apple started paying out its $400 million settlement over e-book fixed-pricing allegations. Retailers like Amazon have sent emails to customers who are eligible for a refund.
Produced by Arielle Berger. Original reporting by Kif Leswing.
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.