US

Check your email -- you might have Amazon credits waiting for you

Arielle Berger

Apple started paying out its $400 million settlement over e-book fixed-pricing allegations. Retailers like Amazon have sent emails to customers who are eligible for a refund.

Produced by Arielle Berger. Original reporting by Kif Leswing.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter 

 

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.