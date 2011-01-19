Amazon Could Sell 12 Million Kindles This Year

Amazon sold about 7.1 million Kindle e-readers last year, Barclays analyst Doug Anmuth estimates today in a note, and will sell 12.3 million this year. (“Though our numbers may still be conservative.”)



Kindle sales (devices and content) will reach $3.3 billion this year, almost 8% of Amazon’s revenue, Anmuth estimates, and more than $7 billion in 2013, representing 11% of Amazon’s revenue.

Why?

“While a year ago there was much concern the iPad would materially impact sales of Amazon’s Kindle, despite taking some share we believe it has actually helped accelerate the market for eReaders and has broadened the reach of the Kindle bookstore.”

For context, Apple could sell 23 million iPads this year, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster estimates — about twice as many Kindles as Anmuth expects Amazon to sell.

