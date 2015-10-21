Amazon's war with Chromecast and Apple TV could cost Google and Apple more than $85 million

By refusing to sell Google Chromecast and Apple TV, Amazon could collectively cost Google and Apple more than $US85 million next year, and maybe gut sales of their TV devices, according to data shared with Business Insider by retail big-data analysis company 1010data.

In 9 days, Amazon will reportedly stop allowing new listings for Apple TV and Google video-streaming products, and it will take down older listings, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

The official excuse is that these devices don’t work well with its video streaming service, Prime.

By analysing the purchasing habits of millions of online customers, 1010 determined that in the U.S. alone in the past 12 months, people in the U.S. bought nearly 10 million TV streaming devices and spent a total of $US420 million.

Amazon far and away sold the bulk of them: 71% of Chromecast and 49% of Apple TV online purchases.

“Through Amazon alone, Google and Apple did about $US85 million the past 12 months,” a 1010 spokesperson tells us.

“Factoring in growth and the likely continued popularity of these devices, Google and Apple could easily have done over $US100 million in sales of streaming TV devices on Amazon over the next 12 months,” the spokesperson adds.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

