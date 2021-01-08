Amazon is still selling Trump merchandise after Shopify took down the president's official campaign store

John Locher/AP Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon is offering hundreds of Trump-affiliated merchandise for sale as other tech firms suspend the president’s accounts after Wednesday’s US Capitol siege.

Rioters dressed in “Make America Great Again” hats and waving “Trump 2020” flags violently broke into the US Capitol building. Four people died as a result of the violence.

The company was not immediately available to comment on whether Amazon plans to limit the sale of Trump-affiliated products.

E-commerce competitor Shopify removed accounts affiliated with Trump, including his official campaign store, on Thursday.

Critics called on tech companies to remove Trump from social platforms for his role in inciting the violence. Shopify removed accounts affiliated with Trump, including his official campaign store.



“Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence,” a Shopify spokesperson said in a statement to Insider. “Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy.”

As of Thursday evening, Amazon still shows nearly 1,000 results for “Trump merchandise,” like the hats and flags used by rioters. Amazon spokespeople were not immediately available for comment.

Amazon has faced criticism in the past for selling items associated with hate. The company kept up items related to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which baselessly claims the existence of a “deep state” cabal of human traffickers. Fellow e-commerce firm Etsy banned QAnon-related merchandise on its platform in October, Insider’s Rachel Greenspan reported.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos diverged from other business leaders by remaining silent following the insurrection at the US Capitol. Chief executives of Apple, Microsoft, and Google condemned the rioters. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg suspended Trump’s account indefinitely and said “the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

YouTube removed a video Trump posted amid the attack calling the rioters “very special” and spreading false claims about the US election results.

Twitter has locked Trump’s account for 12 hours Wednesday night. A representative told Insider the company is evaluating the situation and will notify the public “if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary.”

